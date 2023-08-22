Littering Concerns: Kalyani Nagar Residents Seek Action Against IT Employees |

Residents of Kalyani Nagar have expressed deep concern over the escalating issue of littering by IT employees in the area. The residents are troubled by the recurring problem that poses a threat to the area's aesthetic appeal, health, and environment. Demanding immediate action, the residents are calling for responsible behavior and intervention from authorities to address the issue and ensure the neighborhood's cleanliness.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide cleanliness campaign, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. One of the residents, while speaking with FPJ, said that the local community has been actively contributing to this cause, working alongside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to keep their surroundings clean and beautiful. However, he added that the actions of a few individuals are undermining these collective efforts.

Residents have reported instances of Cerebrum IT employees discarding paper cups, cigarette butts, and other waste on roads and footpaths. Even when dustbins are nearby, some employees choose not to use them, exacerbating the littering problem. Furthermore, the issue extends beyond the IT employees, encompassing hawker practices that occasionally litter, and the pub employees discard glass bottles on footpaths, posing a threat to pedestrians' safety.

Residents fear vector-borne diseases

One resident highlighted that the repercussions of this littering issue extend beyond aesthetics. "Waste paper cups left on roads collect stagnant water, becoming breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, raising the risk of vector-borne diseases. The contamination of discarded cups with bacteria and germs creates a potential health hazard, while wind and rain can spread the contents into food and water sources, leading to foodborne illnesses," he added.

Another resident, Monica Sharma said, "Being proud residents of Kalyani Nagar, we wield the influence to mould the narrative of our community. The issue of littering necessitates immediate attention and united endeavors. We kindly urge PMC officials to install signboards with messages like "Maintain Cleanliness," "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," and "Fines for Littering" near Sophronia Society, Kumar Kruti, and Cerebrum IT Park. Consistent oversight from officials will play a pivotal role in heightening awareness among individuals and Cerebrum IT employees."

In light of the situation, residents implore the Pune Municipal Corporation to impose fines for littering, serving as a deterrent and emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

When asked about the issue, Pradeep Kumar Raut, the PMC Sanitary Inspector, remarked, "While there are illegal stalls and IT employees frequenting for tea, we do take action against those who discard waste materials or plastic in public spaces. Nevertheless, the responsibility to address illegal stalls, which encroach upon footpaths, also lies with the Encroachment Department."

Bhima Shinde, an official from the Encroachment Department, clarified, "We have already undertaken stringent actions against illegal stalls in the area, and at present, there are no such unauthorized setups. We consistently enforce strict measures."