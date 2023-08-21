Pune Customs Seize Leopard Skin From Satara; One Arrested

A well-planned operation by Pune Customs has busted a gang that was smuggling wildlife without getting caught. Acting on information, customs officials quickly arrested the group in Satara, officials informed on Monday.



The main target of the operation was a special leopard skin that the gang was trading illegally. As per the official information, on August 18, a team of Pune Customs officers went to Satara and searched a dairy shop that seemed normal from the outside. But there was more to the shop than met the eye – it was suspected to be a cover for the gang's illegal wildlife trade. During the search, they found a hidden leopard skin, clear evidence of their illegal actions.



Even though one gang member escaped to Dubai and couldn't be caught, they did catch another member who was involved in the illegal activities through the dairy shop. Investigations later showed that the gang was trying to sell the leopard skin to someone in another country, planning to sneak it out of India.



The person they caught is now in jail and has appeared before the Satara Court. Legal steps are being taken, and the suspect is staying in jail while this happens. The seized leopard skin, taken under the rules of Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (changed later), will be really important evidence to punish those who were part of this illegal trade.

