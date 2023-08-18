 MP: Leopard Cub Attacks Goat Tied In Farm Field In Barwani
Search operation launched after leopard cub spotted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the area after a leopard cub entered nearby Mohipura village under Anjad tehsil and attacked a goat tied in agricultural field.

The farmer, identified as Loken Singh Tanwar, said he was working in sugarcane field when a goat tied at the edge of field started bleating. To his utter shock, a leopardácub has attacked the goat in the field, leaving Tanwar apprehensive about his safety. He immediately ran towards settlement along with other goats and sheep and alerted villagers about the same incident.

Later, forest and police officials were informed. Officials from forest department rushed to village to ensure wild animals did not harm humans. Department also launched a search and rescue operation after residents claimed spotted a leopard in the village and also cautioned villagers to avoid venturing out after dark and report to forest officials whenever anyone spots a big cat.

Notably, leopard cubs have been sighted in the human settlements of the village from the past 15-20 days, in the search for its prey.

