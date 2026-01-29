Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraaja Honoured With Padmapani Award At 11th AEIF In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraaja Honoured With Padmapani Award At 11th AEIF In Sambhajinagar | Fpj Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "If music carries emotions, it does not stop at the ears but reaches straight to the soul," said legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja after accepting the Padmapani Award at the Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival (AEIFF) on Wednesday. The festival was formally inaugurated in his presence.

The inauguration of the 11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival was held at Rukmini Auditorium on the 28th of January, Wednesday evening. In view of the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the inauguration was conducted in a simple manner. Members of the organising committee and dignitaries were present on the dais.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ilaiyaraaja reflected on his five-decade-long journey in Indian cinema. “When I began composing music 50 years ago, technology was not available. Today, music has become easier due to electronic instruments. However, every instrument has a soul, which can be felt only when it is played live,” he said.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over 1,500 films and more than 7,000 songs across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi. The Padmapani Award was presented to him in recognition of his immense and sustained contribution to Indian film music. A short film showcasing his illustrious career was screened on the occasion.

Sharing an anecdote, the maestro said people often ask him how certain tunes were created. “I tell them I don’t know music. That is why I keep working continuously. If I knew everything, I would have stayed at home thinking I knew it all,” he remarked, drawing an applause.

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, MGM University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, festival director Sunil Suktankar, and executive director Chandrakant Kulkarni, along with several film personalities and academicians, were present at the event.

As a mark of respect to the late Ajit Pawar, the organisers avoided celebrations and paid tribute by observing a two-minute silence.

The festival’s screenings commenced later at INOX Prozone with the Spanish film ‘Sirat’.

Films from various countries and languages will be screened across four theatres at INOX Prozone from 10 am. A panel discussion on ‘The Changing Face of Marathi Cinema’ will be held at 6.30 pm, featuring filmmaker Rohan Kanawade, director Ashish Bende and producer Tanmayee Dev, moderated by Namrata Phalke.