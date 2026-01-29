 Development Comes To A Halt as Beed Mourns Ajit Pawar; ₹22 Crore Sanction Seen As His Final Gift
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Beed: The entire Beed district is in shock following the accidental demise of its much-loved deputy chief minister and guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, who was known for accelerating development and enforcing strict administrative discipline. With his tragic death in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, a significant chapter in Beed’s development has been left incomplete.

Ever since Ajit Pawar assumed responsibility as Beed’s guardian minister, he ensured that the flow of development funds to the district would never stop. Just two days ago, he sanctioned Rs.22 crore for 24 different development projects in Beed town, a grant that has now come to be seen as his final gift to the people of the district. His contributions toward the long-pending Ahilyanagar–Parli railway line and his persistent efforts to secure an airport for Beed are regarded as historic milestones in the district’s journey of progress.

Ajit Pawar’s vision extended beyond roads and buildings. He was determined to create employment opportunities for Beed’s youth through projects such as Triple IT. Through the District Planning Committee, he allocated a record Rs.575 crore, ensuring that development reached even the most marginal sections of society. The speed and discipline with which he worked earned him both awe and respect in administrative circles, often referred to as the "Dada Pattern."

With his passing, Beed has lost not just a political leader but the true architect of its development. Traders, farmers, and ordinary citizens across the district have paid their tributes in their own ways, as a pall of grief has descended over Beed.

After the resignation of Dhananjay Munde, the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took over the charge as the guardian minister of Beed district on January 19,2025. Since then, the real development of the Beed district was initiated.

He started the Ahilyanagar-Beed railway during his tenure. Besides, he was instructed to undertake the survey work of Beed airport in the Kamkheda area in Beed tehsil.

It is the third political loss of the district. The late Gopinath Munde took over the charge as Union rural development minister on 26th May 2014, and he died in a car accident on 3rd June 2014, nine days after taking charge of an important portfolio in the Union cabinet minister. Similarly, Vinayak Mete also died in a car accident on 14th August 2022, on the Pune-Mumbai road.

