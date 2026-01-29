 MIT-ADT Retains Overall Title At Vishwanath Sports Meet 2026
Organised with the support of Kreeda Bharati and Bank of India to promote the Government of India’s Fit India Movement, the multi-sport event witnessed participation from over 6,000 athletes representing more than 150 institutions, competing across 15 sporting disciplines

Thursday, January 29, 2026
Pune: Hosts MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) delivered a dominant performance to retain the overall championship at the 8th Vishwanath Sports Meet (VSM–2026), one of the country’s largest national inter-collegiate and inter-university sporting events, held at the university’s Vishwarajbaug campus in Pune.

MIT-ADT topped the medals tally with an impressive haul of 10 gold and 24 silver medals, reaffirming their supremacy for the second consecutive year. B.K. Birla Night College, Mumbai, finished second with five gold and four silver medals, while MES Garware College, Pune, secured third place with five gold and three silver medals.

Organised with the support of Kreeda Bharati and Bank of India to promote the Government of India’s Fit India Movement, the multi-sport event witnessed participation from over 6,000 athletes representing more than 150 institutions, competing across 15 sporting disciplines.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of distinguished sports personalities, including Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee and Asian rowing gold medallist Capt Bajrang Lal Takhar (VSM), Olympian and Arjuna Award-winning swimmer Virdhawal Khade, and Major Dhyan Chand Awardee rower Smita Shirole-Yadav. Senior university officials present included Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Pro-Chancellor; Prof Dr Rajesh S, Vice-Chancellor; Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Dr Mohit Dubey; Dr Mahesh Chopde, Registrar; Dr Suraj Bhoyar, Director–Student Welfare; and Prof Padmakar Phad, Director of Sports. Cash prizes worth up to ₹10 lakh, along with medals and trophies, were awarded to the winners.

In badminton, DY Patil International University edged past hosts MIT-ADT 3–2 in the men’s final, while Vishwakarma Institute of Technology clinched the women’s title with a 2–1 win over MIT-ADT. MIT World Peace University dominated chess, winning gold in both men’s and women’s categories.

MIT-ADT emerged as champions in men’s basketball, while MIT World Peace University claimed the women’s title. Spicer University defeated Ness Wadia College 3–2 in the men’s football final, whereas MIT-ADT triumphed in the women’s final, with Anjali Kamthe named best player.

In kabaddi, Bharati University won the men’s title, and Sarhad College claimed the women’s crown, with Vishwajit Sarwale and Dnyaneshwar Khaladkar adjudged the tournament’s best players. MES Garware College won the women’s kho-kho final, while MIT-ADT took the men’s title.

Bharati University lifted the cricket trophy, defeating NICMAR University by 74 runs in a high-scoring final. Om Khatavkar starred with an unbeaten 92 off 54 balls, powering Bharati University to 232/7 before restricting NICMAR to 158/7. In the women’s cricket final, Ajinkya DY Patil University defeated MIT-ADT to claim the title.

In tennis, NDA Khadakwasla and MIT-ADT secured top honours, while Bharati University and MIT World Peace University won gold in volleyball. Mumbai University dominated the men’s water polo, with MIT-ADT taking the women’s title.

