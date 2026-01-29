 Beed Accident: 45-Year-Old Biker Dies On Spot After Head-On Collision With Truck
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed Accident: 45-Year-Old Biker Dies On Spot After Head-On Collision With Truck

Beed Accident: 45-Year-Old Biker Dies On Spot After Head-On Collision With Truck

According to the details, Kagade was riding his motorcycle (MH-12-AL-8561) towards his native place, Morgaon, when a truck (MH-12-HD-1514), coming from the opposite direction, collided with the two-wheeler

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Beed Accident: 45-Year-Old Biker Dies On Spot After Head-On Collision With Truck | Representational Image

Beed: A 45-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic road accident after his two-wheeler collided with a truck at the Jadhav Vasti area in Beed taluka on the Majarsumba–Patoda Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Madhukar Kagade (45), a resident of Morgaon village in Beed taluka.

Read Also
AIT Pune To Host Innerve 10.0, India’s Largest Student-Driven Hackathon
article-image

According to the details, Kagade was riding his motorcycle (MH-12-AL-8561) towards his native place, Morgaon, when a truck (MH-12-HD-1514), coming from the opposite direction, collided with the two-wheeler.

The impact of the collision was severe; he suffered fatal injuries, resulting in Kagade’s death on the spot. Local residents rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police. Traffic on the busy road was disrupted for some time as many gathered near the accident site.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema

Following the accident, personnel from the Neknoor police station, including Shaikh Mansoor, Balasaheb Khade and Abdul Syed, rushed to the site. A spot panchnama was conducted, and the body was sent to the Beed district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the process of registering a case against the truck driver is underway. They are also reviewing possible factors such as speed, negligence, and road conditions that may have contributed to the accident. Further investigation is in progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister...
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister...
Jalgaon & Dhule Hit By Unseasonal Rains & Hailstorm; Crops Flattened Across Vast Areas
Jalgaon & Dhule Hit By Unseasonal Rains & Hailstorm; Crops Flattened Across Vast Areas
‘Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra’ Campaign Expanded In State; Nashik District Included
‘Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra’ Campaign Expanded In State; Nashik District Included
Nashik’s Busiest Junction Set for Major Overhaul As Dwarka Chowk Work Commences Ahead Of Simhastha...
Nashik’s Busiest Junction Set for Major Overhaul As Dwarka Chowk Work Commences Ahead Of Simhastha...
Silence, Slogans & State Security On Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Pune District: This Is How Baramati...
Silence, Slogans & State Security On Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Pune District: This Is How Baramati...