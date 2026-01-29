Beed Accident: 45-Year-Old Biker Dies On Spot After Head-On Collision With Truck | Representational Image

Beed: A 45-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic road accident after his two-wheeler collided with a truck at the Jadhav Vasti area in Beed taluka on the Majarsumba–Patoda Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Madhukar Kagade (45), a resident of Morgaon village in Beed taluka.

According to the details, Kagade was riding his motorcycle (MH-12-AL-8561) towards his native place, Morgaon, when a truck (MH-12-HD-1514), coming from the opposite direction, collided with the two-wheeler.

The impact of the collision was severe; he suffered fatal injuries, resulting in Kagade’s death on the spot. Local residents rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police. Traffic on the busy road was disrupted for some time as many gathered near the accident site.

Following the accident, personnel from the Neknoor police station, including Shaikh Mansoor, Balasaheb Khade and Abdul Syed, rushed to the site. A spot panchnama was conducted, and the body was sent to the Beed district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the process of registering a case against the truck driver is underway. They are also reviewing possible factors such as speed, negligence, and road conditions that may have contributed to the accident. Further investigation is in progress.