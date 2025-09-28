 Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival

Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival

The film’s trailer has already captured the imagination of audiences, winning widespread appreciation. With over 1.1 million views on Instagram and more than 34,000 views on YouTube, 'Pretend' is being hailed as more than just a short film

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival | Sourced

Latur: In today’s fast-paced and competitive world, resources may be limited, but those who dare to dream big and have the courage to pursue them can truly shine. 

A shining example of this spirit is Naira Chakurkar, a girl from Latur. Along with her colleague Akshay Chaturvedi from Bhopal, she has created the thought-provoking short film 'Pretend', which has now made its way to the semifinals of a prestigious international film festival.

The film’s trailer has already captured the imagination of audiences, winning widespread appreciation. With over 1.1 million views on Instagram and more than 34,000 views on YouTube, 'Pretend' is being hailed as more than just a short film. It is a psychological thriller that delves deep into the human mind, questioning illusions, confronting uncomfortable truths, and showing how fragile yet dangerous imagination can be. The film doesn’t just entertain--it provokes, leaving viewers with haunting questions that demand reflection.

Read Also
Pune Shocking Crime: Police Officer Stationed With Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Accused Of Rape On Lure...
article-image

Naira and Akshay’s journey is not just about making a film; it is about proving that no matter where you come from, if you dare to dream, you can achieve great heights.

FPJ Shorts
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic

Authentic and unconventional, their art has made a real mark on the global stage. Awards and recognition may follow, but more importantly, their work has created an emotional space in people’s hearts. This success story shows that even from a small town like Latur, dreams can grow to reach the world stage, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhule: CM Fadnavis Honours Dr Prakash Amte With Dajisaheb Rohidas Patil Award For Tribal Work

Dhule: CM Fadnavis Honours Dr Prakash Amte With Dajisaheb Rohidas Patil Award For Tribal Work

Pune Video: Damaged Water Pipeline At Shankar Sheth Road Leaves Residents Struggling

Pune Video: Damaged Water Pipeline At Shankar Sheth Road Leaves Residents Struggling

IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro

IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro

Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival

Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Holds 4th Convocation; 1,960 Students Conferred Degrees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Holds 4th Convocation; 1,960 Students Conferred Degrees