Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival | Sourced

Latur: In today’s fast-paced and competitive world, resources may be limited, but those who dare to dream big and have the courage to pursue them can truly shine.

A shining example of this spirit is Naira Chakurkar, a girl from Latur. Along with her colleague Akshay Chaturvedi from Bhopal, she has created the thought-provoking short film 'Pretend', which has now made its way to the semifinals of a prestigious international film festival.

The film’s trailer has already captured the imagination of audiences, winning widespread appreciation. With over 1.1 million views on Instagram and more than 34,000 views on YouTube, 'Pretend' is being hailed as more than just a short film. It is a psychological thriller that delves deep into the human mind, questioning illusions, confronting uncomfortable truths, and showing how fragile yet dangerous imagination can be. The film doesn’t just entertain--it provokes, leaving viewers with haunting questions that demand reflection.

Naira and Akshay’s journey is not just about making a film; it is about proving that no matter where you come from, if you dare to dream, you can achieve great heights.

Authentic and unconventional, their art has made a real mark on the global stage. Awards and recognition may follow, but more importantly, their work has created an emotional space in people’s hearts. This success story shows that even from a small town like Latur, dreams can grow to reach the world stage, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.