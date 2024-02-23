Latur: Seat-Sharing Talks Among Mahayuti Partners Soon, Says NCP's Sunil Tatkare |

Latur: Seat-sharing talks between constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will begin in a few days, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said on Thursday.

He stated that the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP would contest the Lok Sabha polls together and secure a comprehensive victory.

Tatkare also mentioned a public demand for Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to be given a ticket from Baramati.

The seat is presently held by Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

"Seat-sharing talks will be held among state-level leaders of the three parties in two to three days, after which discussions will be held with (Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader) Amit Shah in Delhi," Tatkare said.

When asked about former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress and joining the BJP, Tatkare claimed that some leaders were in contact to join the Ajit Pawar-led outfit.

He also commended the government for providing a 10 percent quota to the Maratha community and urged activist Manoj Jarange to welcome the move.