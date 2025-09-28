'Dr Ambedkar's Equality Dream Our Responsibility': CJI BR Gavai During Nashik Court Inauguration |

Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had expressed the need to provide social and economic equality to the citizens of the country, along with giving political rights. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai asserted that creating this equality in today's times is the collective responsibility of all of us.

The inauguration of the new modern building of the Nashik District and Sessions Court and the laying of the foundation stone of the parking lot were held by CJI Gavai, who was speaking on this occasion.

The program was attended by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Chandrashekhar, Justice. Revati Dere Mohite, Justice. M.N. Sonam, Justice. R. V. Ghuge, Justice. A.S. Gadkari, Justice. Makarand Karnik, State Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Chief District and Sessions Judge Srichand Jagmalani, Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council President Amol Sawant, Nashik Lawyers Association President Adv Nitin Thakare, Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council members Jayant Jaibhave and Avinash Bhide, along with office bearers of the Bar Council and Lawyers Association, were present.

The CJI Gavai said, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had expressed the opinion that this democracy will have meaning only if social and economic democracy is created. He insisted that equality should be there along with freedom. This is also applicable today. Both brotherhood and sisterhood are necessary, and it is the responsibility of all of us to move towards social and economic equality.

The 'most beautiful' district court building

He praised the new building of the Nashik District Court. There is a discussion about the infrastructure of the courts in Maharashtra in the country. The infrastructure here is definitely good. This building is one of the most beautiful among all the district court buildings in the country. In 2019, when he was a judge in the Supreme Court, he attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of this building and said that it was a matter of joy to inaugurate it with his own hands.

Stating that it was a moment of joy to attend the inauguration of the court building, Chief Justice of the Mumbai High Court, Chandrashekhar, said, the Nashik District Court building has a history. Many excellent lawyers and judges were trained here. He expressed his belief that this will not just remain a building but will create a different identity for Nashik. On this occasion, on behalf of the Nashik Lawyers Association, Chief Justice of the Mumbai High Court, Chandrashekhar, was presented with a certificate of honour by CJI Bhushan Gavai.

Dignitaries in attendance ..

The program was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Jirwal, Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, MP Rajabhau Waje, MLA Seema Hire, Saroj Ahire, Hiraman Khoskar, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, representatives of the Bar Association, judicial officers, employees, lawyers and their families in large numbers.

Features of the new court building:

» Seven-storey eco-friendly building.

» Including a total of 44 courts.

» Separate courts for POCSO, women's cases, ATS and CBI.

» Video conferencing facilities.

» Accessible to the specially abled.

- Spacious halls and a library for lawyers.

- Grand auditorium with a capacity of 350 to 400 people.

» Modern record room, waiting room and first aid centre.

» Hirkani room for breastfeeding mothers.

» Safe arrangement for victims and witnesses.

» Parking capacity for 1500 two-wheelers and 450 cars.

Separate space for typists, photocopy centre, court staff, and lawyers' conference.