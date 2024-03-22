Latur: Posing As Government Employees, 4 Men Dupe Nationalised Bank Of ₹35 Lakh | Representational Image

The police in Latur district have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a nationalised bank of over ₹35 lakh by posing as government employees and using fake documents, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Amit Tanaji Patil, Sham Vanjari, Shankar Mahadev Khadke and Sachin Nagnath Dhoble, first availed of a loan of ₹22.6 lakh from the bank's branch on Ausa Road in Latur. Later, they borrowed ₹12.5 lakh more, he said.

The bank launched a probe after the accused defaulted on repayment of the loans granted to them between 2019 and 2022. It was found out they were not government employees and had submitted fake documents to the bank.

The bank then approached a court which ordered registration of a case, the official said.

The Shivaji Nagar police have booked the four individuals and an investigation is underway, said Inspector Dilip Sagar.