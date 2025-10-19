Latur: Political Activity Intensifies Ahead Of Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency Election | Sourced

Latur: With the tenure of the Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency MLC nearing its end, political activities have started gaining momentum as several aspirants prepare for the election scheduled next year. The constituency was created to elect a representative who would fight for the rights and issues of graduates. However, many voters feel that once elected, representatives tend to ignore their problems.

At present, graduates, especially the youth, are struggling with unemployment, rising inflation, and increasing mental distress. Despite these pressing issues, current MLCs have done little to address them. The constituency is currently represented by Satish Chavan of Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction in the Marathwada division, who has been serving for three consecutive terms. Political activity suggests that MLC Chavan, along with several others, has already started campaigning actively.

When the NCP was united, the Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency seat belonged to the (undivided) NCP under the seat-sharing arrangement, and Satish Chavan was elected from it.

MLC Satish Chavan contested the Vaijapur Assembly seat from Sharad Pawar’s NCP but later joined Ajit Pawar’s group after losing to Prashant Bamb. Many graduates now express disappointment over his inaccessibility and lack of initiative in solving their problems.

Meanwhile, discussions are rife that former minister Rajesh Tope could contest from Sharad Pawar’s NCP. The BJP, too, has started district-level meetings to strengthen graduate voter registration, indicating its intent to contest the Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency. BJP’s Sanjay Kaudage Patil and Sanjay Kenekar are among the prominent names being discussed. With the ongoing alliance between Ajit Pawar’s NCP and the BJP, the seat-sharing arrangement will be closely watched.

Against this backdrop, a meeting of graduates was held in Latur on Thursday night, organised by Sudhir Salunkhe. The gathering saw detailed discussions on graduate-related issues, with many attendees voicing dissatisfaction over MLC Chavan’s performance. Several participants stressed the need to elect a candidate who would truly fight for the rights of graduates.

Some attendees proposed that Sudhir Salunkhe should seek candidature from Sharad Pawar’s NCP. Known for his student activism, Salunkhe had earlier led a successful legal battle to save the Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Latur from closure. He has also spearheaded student movements at the university level and worked actively within the NCP.

Sharad Pawar’s recent call to give 50% of electoral opportunities to youth has gained attention, and participants urged that Salunkhe be considered under this initiative. The meeting witnessed a strong turnout of hundreds of graduates, signalling the start of an intense political battle ahead.