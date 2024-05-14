Latur: Podar International School Achieves 100 Per Cent Pass Rate in CBSE Exams | Representative Image

The Podar International School in Latur recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2023-24.

In Class 12, Swarnam Nitnaware stood first with 94.8 per cent, while Khumbhar Vinod Navnath stood second with 93.6 per cent.

In Class 10, Tushar Bajaj Sham stood first with 99.2 per cent, and Shinde Udhay Govind stood second with 99.0 per cent. Vidhi Soniya Ashtekar and Salunke Adhiraj Sanjay stood third with 98.6 per cent. Desmukh Shweta Santosh, Deshmukh Rajnandini Pradyumna, and Jadhav Dhanashri Shrihari scored 98.2 per cent. Birajdardar Mrugaj Pratap scored 98.00 per cent.

Out of 391 students, 64 scored between 95 to 100 per cent, 88 scored between 90 to 95 per cent, 129 scored between 80 to 90 per cent, and 65 students scored between 70 to 80 per cent.

School Principal B Giridhar Reddy, Vice Principals Jyoti Nim and Raheman Sheikh, GM of Podar Education Network Prasad Ponkshe, and others congratulated all the successful students on their success.

Aurangabad Schools Record 100 Per cent Pass Percentage

Meanwhile, all the CBSE schools in the city secured 100 per cent results. However, the board had not declared the date of the result and hence the sudden announcement of the result on Monday created a chaotic situation among students and parents. Earlier, the class 12 results were declared and within an hour the results of class 10 were declared.

The teachers and the parents were expecting the results to be declared on May 20. However, the results were declared seven days earlier. The results of the CBSC schools in the city are 100 percent, said the principals of the schools.

In all, 5,126 students appeared for the class 10 and 12 examination from Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar. In all, 4,400 appeared for class 10 and 726 for class 12. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar comes under Pune division board and the examinations were held in 93 centres in the district.