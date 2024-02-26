Latur: One Day National Seminar Explores LGBTQ+ Representation In Media |

Dayanand College of Arts in Latur organised a One Day National Seminar titled "Queer and Trans Narratives on Screen and Page: Unveiling LGBTQ+ and Transgender Representation in Film, Literature, and Culture."

The program was sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. The seminar aimed to explore the diverse and evolving landscape of LGBTQ+ and transgender representation in various media.

The event was inaugurated by Prof Raj Rao, Former Head of the Department of English at Savitribai Phule University, Pune. In his keynote address, Prof Rao delved into the transformative journey of gay and lesbian narratives in media, addressing challenges, triumphs, and evolving representations.

Renowned resource persons, authors, and activists such as Prof Raj Rao, Disha Pinki Shaikh, and Shamibha Patil shared insights and experiences, emphasising the importance of authentic and inclusive representation.

Evolution of queer and transgender narratives

Plenary sessions covered topics ranging from the evolution of queer and transgender narratives in cinema and literature to the impact of media representation on societal attitudes and policies. The discussions challenged stereotypes, advocated for more inclusive representations, and celebrated the diverse voices within the LGBTQ+ community.

In the concluding remarks, the keynote speaker underscored the importance of continued advocacy and representation, urging creators to embrace authenticity, empathy, and intersectionality in their work. Participants engaged in lively debates, and exchanged ideas on challenging stereotypes, amplifying marginalised voices, and creating more inclusive narratives.

The seminar also featured cultural elements, including a song performance and an artistic presentation celebrating the richness and diversity of queer and transgender experiences. Prof Prashant Mannikar, Director IQAC, provided an introduction to the seminar's purpose. Principal Dr SP Gaikwad emphasised the significance of continued dialogue and collaboration in advancing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.

Dr Nitin Doke beautifully moderated the seminar, and Dr Shivkumar Rautrao, the Convenor, highlighted the seminar's success and proposed the vote of thanks. Co-convenors Dr MH Khandagale, Lt. Vivek Zample, Mahesh Jangapalle, the organising committee, non-teaching staff, and technical support team played crucial roles in ensuring the seminar's success.