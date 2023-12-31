Latur: Ministers Ravindra Chavan And Sanjay Bansode Spearhead Development Initiatives In Udgir Taluka, Inaugurate Key Projects

Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode addressed the ground breaking and dedication ceremony of various development works in Udgir taluka in Latur.

Chavan emphasised the commitment of the central and state governments to the overall development of society, highlighting various effective schemes. Bansode assured accelerated development for Udgir taluka, focusing on taking all social elements along.

Chavan discussed the transparent and dynamic disbursement of government scheme benefits in rural and urban areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He provided insights into schemes for shelter, health facilities, women's respect, and farmer upliftment.

Bansode emphasised the completion of numerous development works in the taluka, with over rupees 570 crores of funds being spent in progress in the Public Works Department alone. MP Shringare shared information about the implementation of various central government schemes in the district.

The Ministers laid the foundation stone for the Dairy Technology College building at Udgir and the railway flyover near Malkapur village. The Dairy Technology College building will cost Rs 59.18 crore, and the railway flyover's administrative approval is Rs 35 crore.

They also inaugurated the new building of the Udgir Government Rest House and the Public Works Department Executive Engineer office building. The Government Rest House new building includes meeting areas, dining rooms, and accommodations, costing Rs 4.20 crore. The Executive Engineer's office building cost Rs 6.07 crore and houses divisional and sub-divisional offices on the ground and first floors, respectively.

MP Sudhakar Shrungare, Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University Dr Nitin Patil, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Baswaraj Pande, Superintending Engineer Dr Salim Sheikh, former MLA Govind Kendre, former MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao, former Zilla Parishad President Rahul Kendre, former Mayor Rajeshwar Niture, Ganesh Hake, Executive Engineer MM Patil were present at the event.