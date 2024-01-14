 Latur Crime: Mutilated Body Of 14-Year-Old Found, Teen Reported Missing Rescued After 20 Months And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur Crime: Mutilated Body Of 14-Year-Old Found, Teen Reported Missing Rescued After 20 Months And More

Latur Crime: Mutilated Body Of 14-Year-Old Found, Teen Reported Missing Rescued After 20 Months And More

A case of murder was registered at Udgir rural police station and inspector Arvind Pawar was conducting further investigation, the official added.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Latur Crime: Mutilated Body Of 14-Year-Old Found, Teen Reported Missing Rescued After 20 Months | Representative image

A 14-year-old boy was found murdered in Udgir tehsil of Latur district on Saturday.

The body of Santosh Govind Ghuge was found in an agricultural field near Kumtha village, said a police official.

His face was mutilated and the head tonsured by the unidentified assailants, he said.

A case of murder was registered at Udgir rural police station and inspector Arvind Pawar was conducting further investigation, the official added.

17-year-old girl was rescued by the police

A 17-year-old girl was rescued by the police 20 months after she was reported missing by her family in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the police had registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code in 2022 at Murud Police station, the official said.

Using cyber cell inputs, the anti-human trafficking unit traced the girl to Dharashiv district, where she was living in a village with a man, he said, adding that the teen was rescued on Friday and brought to Latur along with the man.

Read Also
Latur News: Woman Kills Husband With Minor Boy's Help, Arrested
article-image

Man held for killing history sheeter over extortion in Latur 

A 24-year-old man was arrested from Telangana for allegedly killing a history-sheeter who was extorting money from him in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday apprehended the accused, Jalim Akhil Shaikh, from the Borabanda area of Hyderabad, an official said.

The accused had absconded after attacking and killing Farooq alias Mukdya Sujatali Sayyed while the latter was asleep in the premises of a dargah in Tajuddin Baba Nagar of Latur on January 6, he said.

Sayyed, who had several cases to his name, allegedly extorted money from the accused on multiple occasions and threatened to beat him up, the official said.

The victim was bludgeoned and stabbed to death, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

Read Also
17-Year-Old Boy In Maharashtra's Latur Hacks Best Friend To Death With Sickle Over Suspected Affair...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur Crime: Mutilated Body Of 14-Year-Old Found, Teen Reported Missing Rescued After 20 Months And...

Latur Crime: Mutilated Body Of 14-Year-Old Found, Teen Reported Missing Rescued After 20 Months And...

In Pictures: Pune's First-Ever Underwater Fish Tunnel Expo Unveiled

In Pictures: Pune's First-Ever Underwater Fish Tunnel Expo Unveiled

Nashik: 8th National MVP Marathon Logo Unveiled

Nashik: 8th National MVP Marathon Logo Unveiled

Video & Photos: Fire Breaks Out In Pune's Market Yard Slum; Quick Response Prevents Escalation

Video & Photos: Fire Breaks Out In Pune's Market Yard Slum; Quick Response Prevents Escalation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1 Lakh Patients Take Benefit Of Aapla Dawakhana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1 Lakh Patients Take Benefit Of Aapla Dawakhana