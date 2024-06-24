Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Students from Latur in Maharashtra have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking free higher education for girls.

Santosh Pawar of NGO Aadhar Manuskicha, which helmed the initiative, said that 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College wrote postcards, which were then sent to the CM.

"During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, CM Shinde and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had indicated higher education would be made free for girls whose parents' annual income is less than ₹8 lakh. But no official order has been issued as yet. Such a move would greatly help girls from poor families," Pawar said.