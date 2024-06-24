 Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls

Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls

Santosh Pawar of NGO Aadhar Manuskicha, which helmed the initiative, said that 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College wrote postcards, which were then sent to the CM

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Students from Latur in Maharashtra have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking free higher education for girls.

Santosh Pawar of NGO Aadhar Manuskicha, which helmed the initiative, said that 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College wrote postcards, which were then sent to the CM.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! Father, Uncle, Cousin Arrested For Repeatedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl
article-image

"During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, CM Shinde and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had indicated higher education would be made free for girls whose parents' annual income is less than ₹8 lakh. But no official order has been issued as yet. Such a move would greatly help girls from poor families," Pawar said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls

Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls

NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur

NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Calls For Detailed Planning For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Calls For Detailed Planning For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Cracks Down On Unsatisfactory Crime Management

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Cracks Down On Unsatisfactory Crime Management

Nashik Teachers Constituency Election: Gold Nose Rings Among Gifts Offered To Voters

Nashik Teachers Constituency Election: Gold Nose Rings Among Gifts Offered To Voters