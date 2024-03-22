 Latur: Class XI Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room
PTIUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Latur: Class XI Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room | Representational Image/ Pexels

A Class XI student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Latur city, a police official said on Thursday.

Aarya Sapate (17), a resident of Vakilwadi in Kej tehsil in Beed, ended her life on Sunday and a case was registered on Wednesday, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"She was staying in a hostel to attend a private coaching class. Her father had met her on Sunday. She hanged herself after he left. The incident came to light when he arrived at her room in the night and the door had to be broken down since she was not responding," the official said.

