Latur Civic Polls: BJP–NCP Alliance Collapses; Saffron Party To Contest All 70 Seats

The much-anticipated BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP alliance for the Latur Municipal Corporation elections has broken down, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announcing that it will contest all 70 seats independently. Former minister and BJP’s Latur civic poll in-charge, MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, declared during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that the BJP had made sincere efforts to forge an alliance with the NCP. Despite the willingness shown by senior NCP leaders in the district, he claimed the alliance was derailed due to interference by second and third-rung functionaries who threw a spanner in the works. As a result, the Mahayuti plan cracked, paving the way for the BJP’s solo fight.

He noted that NCP leaders including Minister Babasaheb Patil, former minister Sanjay Bansode and MLC Vikram Kale were keen on contesting the polls as part of the alliance. However, office bearers accompanying the NCP leadership allegedly sabotaged the understanding. Refusing to name those responsible, Nilangekar advised the NCP’s district leadership to remain cautious of such forces.

Nilangekar asserted that the BJP would contest the Latur civic elections with full strength. When asked about who would influence the selection process, he replied that it would be a collective party decision, taken in consultation with district BJP president Baswaraj Patil Murumkar, MLAs Abhimanyu Pawar and Ramesh Karad, along with Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar.

Dismissing speculation of a personal political battle in Latur, Nilangekar clarified that the contest would not be Nilangekar versus Amit Deshmukh, but a fight centred on development.

He also accused the Congress of operating a B team within the NCP, alleging that this internal dynamic contributed to the collapse of the Mahyuti.

Recalling the 2017 civic polls, Nilangekar said the BJP had risen from zero to 36 seats to secure a majority. Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming election, he predicted the party would win over 50 seats after polling on January 15 and deliver development in line with the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.