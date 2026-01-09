 Latur: Car-Bike Collision Claims Three Lives On Kingao-Ambajogai Road
Vinod ChavanUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Latur: Car-Bike Collision Claims Three Lives On Kingao-Ambajogai Road | Sourced

Latur: Three persons were killed after a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle. The accident took place on the Kingao–Ambajogai road near Anandwadi Pati on Thursday at around 11.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Sandip Bibhishan Chate (32), Khushal alias Vitthal Vyankatrao Chate (40), and Ajay Chandrakant Darade, all residents of Anandwadi village in Gangakhed tehsil of Parbhani district.

A village fair is underway at Kingao in Ahmedpur tehsil, which the three had visited. After attending the fair, they were returning to their village late on Thursday night on a motorcycle. When they reached near Anandwadi Pati, a car coming from Ambajogai towards Kingao at high speed collided head-on with the two-wheeler.

Due to the severe impact, cousins Sandip Chate and Khushal alias Vitthal Chate died on the spot, while Ajay Darade sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Ambajogai for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6 am on Friday.

The car driver sustained minor injuries in the accident. Based on a complaint lodged by Sanjay Chate, brother of one of the deceased, Kingao police have registered a case against the car driver. Police Inspector Manikrao Doke is investigating the case further.

