Latur Admin Urges Lok Sabha Poll Candidates To Adhere To EC Guidelines During Vote Counting On June 4 | X/@Infolatur

The Latur district administration has sought cooperation from all candidates who contested the Lok Sabha polls from here and representatives of various political parties during the counting of votes on June 4.

Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge held a meeting at her office on Tuesday and appealed to all the candidates and representatives of the political parties to adhere to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India regarding the counting process.

Guideline handbooks for the election representatives were distributed on the occasion.

The collector said the district administration here in Maharashtra has completed preparations for the counting of votes.

All candidates are requested to inform the collector's office about names of their representatives for counting. The representatives should be imparted training on the counting process and mobile phone is not allowed at the counting venue, the collector said.

The Election Commission of India has appointed two observers for the counting process, she said.

28 candidates contested the election to the Latur Lok Sabha seat on May 7.

Among the major political parties, the BJP fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress nominated Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) gave a ticket to Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar.