 Latur: 33 Held In Crackdown On Matka In Latur's Nilanga
Goods worth over ₹2.9 lakh (₹2,94,000) were seized, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Assistant Superintendent of Police B. Chandrakant Reddy spearheaded simultaneous action against matka gambling in various locations in Nilanga city, Latur district. Multiple teams were formed simultaneously, resulting in cases being registered against 33 individuals, and goods worth over ₹2.9 lakh (₹2,94,000) were seized, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

On January 4, individuals were reportedly engaged in matka gambling at different places in Nilanga. Acting on this information, simultaneous raids were conducted at four locations: Shivaji Chowk to Bank Colony Road in Nilanga, Bank Colony area, Aurad to Nilanga road, and another private property where illegal gambling and matka activities were taking place.

Offenses under section 12(a) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act 1887 have been registered against the suspects in Police Thane Nilanga.

Under the orders of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, extensive raids and actions against those conducting illegal business in the district are ongoing. Guided by Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Ajay Devere, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and Assistant Superintendent of Police B. Chandrakant Reddy led the team. Nilanga police are actively conducting further investigations.

