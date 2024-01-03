 Latur News: 11.27 lakh Individuals To Get Ayushman Cards
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur News: 11.27 lakh Individuals To Get Ayushman Cards

Latur News: 11.27 lakh Individuals To Get Ayushman Cards

As on December 20, 2023, a total of 28.45 crore Ayushman cards have been created nationwide

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Latur News: 11.27 lakh Individuals To Get Ayushman Cards | File Photo

A total of 11.27 lakh persons will be given Ayushman cards in Latur, a top official said on Monday.

The card will help people get treatment for 30 diseases, Dr Omprakash Shete, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Ayushman Bharat Mission committee said.

Only 28 per cent of eligible beneficiaries have taken the card so far and efforts are on increasing enrolment here, he added.

He was speaking in a review meeting of Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya schemes, which was attended by MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, additional chief executive officer Aslam Tadvi, joint commissioner of municipal administration Ramdas Kokare, district surgeon Dr Pradeep Dhele, district health officer HV Vadgave, among others.

Read Also
Pune Police Nab Repeat Offender Based On Partial Vehicle Registration Number Seen On CCTV
article-image

"A committee under the collector will work to accelerate the work of Ayushman Bharat in Latur. Currently, there are 14 hospitals under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya scheme and efforts will be taken to increase these numbers," Shete said.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world. It provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation.

As of December 20, 2023, a total of 28.45 crore Ayushman cards have been created nationwide.

Read Also
Pune: PM Modi Will Get Another Term In Office After 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Chhagan Bhujbal
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Allocates ₹3.5 Crore To Combat Water Hyacinth Menace In Rivers And...

Pune Municipal Corporation Allocates ₹3.5 Crore To Combat Water Hyacinth Menace In Rivers And...

Pune: Defence Manufacturer Directory's 3rd Edition Launched At Southern Command HQ

Pune: Defence Manufacturer Directory's 3rd Edition Launched At Southern Command HQ

Attention Punekars! Think Twice Before Spitting And Littering, PMC Raises Fines To ₹500

Attention Punekars! Think Twice Before Spitting And Littering, PMC Raises Fines To ₹500

Pune: 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024' Scheduled From January 8 To 20 - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024' Scheduled From January 8 To 20 - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: NABL Accredits GHRCEM's Material Testing Lab

Pune: NABL Accredits GHRCEM's Material Testing Lab