Land For Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road To Be Acquired Only Where Necessary, Says Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the heavy crowd expected during the upcoming Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the administration has begun extensive planning. As a large number of devotees are also expected to visit Trimbakeshwar, corresponding preparations are being made there as well. Drawing on the experience of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, all possible aspects are being considered to ensure smooth execution of development works, including crucial road infrastructure.





State Water Resources, Disaster Management, and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan stated that land would be acquired only as necessary for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road project and that no injustice would be done to anyone. He added that within the next two to three days, a site inspection would be conducted along with members of the Kumbh Mela Authority to make final decisions.



Earlier, Minister Mahajan met with citizens who were on a hunger strike at Trimbak Road, along with other local residents, to discuss their demands. He assured them that the state government was sensitive to their concerns and requested that they call off their protest. Following this discussion, the agitators agreed to suspend their hunger strike.

Mahajan conveyed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a firm stand that no one will suffer losses due to the project and that his own visit and discussions were in line with the CM’s directives.



“We will take a collective, consensus-based decision after an on-site review with the administration and all stakeholders,” Mahajan emphasised.



He further assured that the government would ensure no harm to anyone’s property or livelihood and that compensation would be provided as per rules and at fair value.



Present at the occasion were MLA Saroj Ahire, District Collector Ayush Prasad, NMRDA official Jalesh Sharma, and representatives from the Public Works Department, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council.