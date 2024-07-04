Lalit Patil Escape Case: Two Pune Police Officials Dismissed From Service |

Two members of staff of the Pune Police Department have been dismissed from service in connection with the Lalit Patil escape case, officials said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as constables Aadesh Shivankar and Pirappa Bansode, were the ones who were tasked with taking the drug kingpin for an X-ray at the Sassoon General Hospital, officials said, adding that they did not inform the control room for at least three hours after his sensational escape on October 2 last year. Patil was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and hernia at the government-run hospital.

In the police probe, the officials said it has come to light that Shivankar and Bansode did not actually take Patil for an X-ray. Apart from this, the probe has concluded that Patil got a chance to escape because the duo did not inform their senior officers and the control room.

In November last year, police naik Natharam Kale and constable Amit Jadhav were dismissed from service. They were charged with criminal negligence while discharging their duty at the hospital. Later in December, sub-inspector Mohini Dongare and assistant inspector Ramesh Kale were also dismissed. The duo was deputed on morning shift duty on October 2 at ward number 16 of the hospital. Their dismissal was made on charges of criminal negligence while discharging their duty at the hospital.

In this case, more than 15 individuals from the police department and the government-run hospital have been charged so far.