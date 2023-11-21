Lalit Patil Drug Case: Two Cops Suspended For Aiding Drug Accused Escape Sassoon Hospital |

Police Naik Natharam Bharat Kale and Police Constable Amit Suresh Jadhav, who assisted in the escape of drug mafia Lalit Patil from Sassoon Hospital, have been dismissed from service. The order, issued by Additional Commissioner of Police Arvind Chawria, took effect on Monday.



According to information, Natharam Kale and Amit Jadhav were appointed to provide security. They were assigned to monitor the jail inmates admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. However, Lalit Patil managed to escape unnoticed when a case was registered against him. Subsequent police investigations revealed that both Kale and Jadhav had aided Lalit Patil in escaping from the hospital. CCTV footage showed Lalit Patil following Kale to the Lemon Tree Hotel near the hospital.

Both were previously suspended

In a previous incident in 2014, a case was registered against Kale for his involvement in his wife's abortion at the Walchandnagar police station. The deputy commissioner of police from the traffic branch had suspended Kale at that time.



After helping Lalit Patil escape, Amit Jadhav contacted Vinay Aranha's driver, Dattatray Doke, and both were observed clapping together near the Sassoon Hospital canteen. Additionally, Jadhav had been absent for 59 days without permission and was suspended in 2022 for a crime in the Mundhwa police station.



Due to their involvement in the Lalit Patil case, both individuals were recently arrested and are currently in judicial custody.