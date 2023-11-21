Pune Witnesses Key Police Reshuffle: Former Jalna SP Tushar Doshi Assigned To CID | Pune Police

Pune witnessed changes in its senior police officers as the Home Department issued transfer orders on Monday. Former Jalna Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, previously on compulsory leave after the lathi-charge on Maratha quota agitators on September 1, has been reassigned as the Superintendent of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Pune.

Srinivas Ghadge, former Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Economic and Cyber Crime Branch of Pune Police, has been moved to Nagpur. Amravati Deputy Commissioner Sambhaji Kadam is now appointed as Deputy Commissioner in the Pune Police. Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhiware of Pune Government Railway Police has been posted as Dhule District Superintendent of Police. Additionally, Ganesh Shinde, former Additional Superintendent of Police in the Government Railway Police, Pune, has been transferred to the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Amravati. Furthermore, Madhuri Kedar is now the Additional Superintendent of the Government Railway Police, Pune.