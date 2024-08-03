 'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media

'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media

According to the advertisement hoarding, the sunbai (daughter-in-law) will receive a free meal when accompanied by her sasubai (mother-in-law)

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media | X/@ashish_jadhao

In its recent budget, the Maharashtra government launched the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana.' Under this scheme, women aged 21-65 with a family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh will receive ₹1,500 in monthly aid.

Later, the government announced the 'Ladka Bhau Yojana.' Under this scheme, the government intends to provide on-job training and financial support to young men to tackle unemployment. During the training period, youths will receive monthly stipends based on educational qualifications: ₹6,000 for Class 12 graduates, ₹8,000 for diploma holders, and ₹10,000 for bachelor's degree holders.

Read Also
Pune: Research Scientist Vineet Kumar Stops Weather Updates Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances &...
article-image

Meanwhile, in a hilarious spin on these schemes, a hotel in Pune's Baramati has advertised the 'Ladki Sunbai Yojana.' According to the advertisement hoarding, the sunbai (daughter-in-law) will receive a free meal when accompanied by her sasubai (mother-in-law).

This scheme also has rules and regulations. It is essential to bring the sasubai to the hotel to avail of this offer. The thali that the sasubai takes will be the same thali that the sunbai receives. Additionally, at least five family members must visit the hotel for the scheme to be valid.

Read Also
Pune: Did Puja Khedkar Flee to Dubai After Anticipatory Bail Rejection? Read Details Here
article-image

So, what are you waiting for? Go avail yourself of this scrumptious meal, just like you would with the government schemes!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor Approved: Here's All You Need To Know About It

8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor Approved: Here's All You Need To Know About It

'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media

'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media

Pune: Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Gets Bail In Land Dispute Case

Pune: Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Gets Bail In Land Dispute Case

Pune: Research Scientist Vineet Kumar Stops Weather Updates Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances &...

Pune: Research Scientist Vineet Kumar Stops Weather Updates Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances &...

Nashik: Ganagapur Dam Water Stock at 63 Percent; Dr Gedam Pitches for Economic Cluster

Nashik: Ganagapur Dam Water Stock at 63 Percent; Dr Gedam Pitches for Economic Cluster