Pune: Did Puja Khedkar Flee to Dubai After Anticipatory Bail Rejection? Read Details Here

Puja Khedkar | File Photo

A day after a court in Delhi rejected her anticipatory bail plea against arrest, a report claimed that former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has fled to Dubai fearing arrest in the case.

For the uninitiated, a Delhi court on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits, saying these are serious allegations that "require a thorough investigation."

Khedkar, who has not been arrested in the case, had approached the court through her lawyer, saying she faces an "immediate threat of arrest."

Hearing the plea, the judge said the case is "only the tip of the iceberg" and asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to have a relook at its recommendations made in the recent past and the Delhi Police to widen its scope of investigation.

He said the UPSC is required to find out candidates who might have illegally availed of attempts beyond permissible limits and obtained benefits of the OBC (non-creamy layer) and Persons with Benchmark Disability quota despite being not entitled.

In what started as a catastrophe for the Khedkar family, a letter from the Pune collector about her behavior to the state general administration department started the series, which led to several allegations like manipulating documents and faking her identity.