Kondhwa Police Station Hosts Iftar Party For Ramadan Celebration |

The Kondhwa Police Station on Thursday organised an Iftar party for Muslim residents in area to celebrate month of Ramadan at Kausar Bagh Ground in Pune.

The event commenced at 5:30pm and was attended by various dignitaries, including Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police for Pune City, Praveen Pawar, Joint Commissioner of Police for Pune City, Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (east region), R Raja, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 5, among others.

Notable political figures, and others also attended the event, along with approximately 2000 to 2500 attendees. Journalists from various media outlets were also present.

During the program, CP Amitesh Kumar, extended his wishes to the Muslim brothers on the occasion of Ramadan. He provided guidance on maintaining law and order and encouraged citizens to assist the police administration by reporting any issues to the control room at 112. He assured the citizens that the Pune City police administration would always be available to address their concerns.