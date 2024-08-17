 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Pune SIFF Activists Protest Against 'Gender War On Men'
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Pune SIFF Activists Protest Against 'Gender War On Men'

The activists staged a peaceful protest at Swargate Chowk to raise awareness and protest against the large number of false cases, including rape, Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), molestation, etc

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Pune SIFF Activists Protest Against 'Gender War On Men'

Activists of the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men's rights NGO, took to the streets in Pune on Saturday to protest against the "ongoing gender war against men by society, government, and judiciary, and to address the misuse of rights, power, and law by feminists and women."

The activists staged a peaceful protest at Swargate Chowk to raise awareness and protest against the large number of false cases, including rape, Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), molestation, etc. Additionally, they protested against the 'All Men Are Rapists' trend on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to them, this trend aimed to incite a gender conflict between women and men, following recent statements by some influencers in the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a second-year PG student from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.



Speaking about the incident, Sagar Gunthal, State Counselor, SIFF, said, "We stand against crime of any type, regardless of gender. We expect the government and police to conduct detailed investigations without being influenced by media trials, and we advocate for strict policing by the police and judiciary to prevent such crimes in the future. However, there is an outraged group running a movement called 'All Men Are Rapists,' which seeks to blame all men for any crime rather than seeking justice for rape victims and supporting thorough investigations."



"History repeats itself until we learn the lessons necessary to change our path. The outrage in 2012 following the Nirbhaya case led to amendments in laws concerning molestation and rape. However, these laws have been vastly misused instead of delivering justice, resulting in 74% of false case registrations to date. Therefore, rather than creating new criminal laws and blaming men, strict policing by the police, judiciary, and government is required to prevent such crimes and the misuse of laws," he added.

