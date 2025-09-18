Kolhapur: MP Dhananjay Mahadik Gifts Gold Rings To 42 Girls Born On PM Modi's Birthday |

“MP Dhananjay Mahadik took an initiative to present gold rings to girls born in government hospitals from 12 pm on September 16 to 12 pm on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Amrit Mahotsav year is highly commendable,” said the State’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.

Shelar was speaking at the program to present gold rings to newborn girls in the CPR on PM Modi's birthday. A total of 42 girls were given gold rings in primary health centres in Kolhapur district, including CPR.

MP Dhananjay Mahadik had implemented the initiative to honour girls born on PM Narendra Modi's birthday under the Swastha Nari-Sashkta Parivar Abhiyan. This program was held in CPR in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.

MP Dhananjay Mahadik said that he is implementing this initiative on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. MP Mahadik said that an initiative has been launched to give gold rings to girls born after 12 pm on September 16 to 12 pm on September 17 in all government hospitals in the district.

“To make the birthday of these girls memorable, two sandalwood saplings will be given to the parents of girls born on Prime Minister Modi's birthday. These saplings will yield Rs 50 lakh after 18 years and will cover their education and wedding expenses,” said MP Mahadik.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said that the initiative implemented by MP Mahadik is very commendable. District Collector Amol Yedge, in-charge Dean Dr Anita Saibannavar, District Surgeon Dr Prashant Wadikar, Dr Girish Kamble, BJP State Secretary Mahesh Jadhav, District President Vijay Jadhav, and Social Services Superintendent Shashikant Rawal were present on this occasion.