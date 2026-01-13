Jalgaon: Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026 To Be Held In Pal On Jan 17–18 |

Jalgaon: To provide a unique experience of nature, tribal culture and tourism in the naturally rich region nestled in the lap of the Satpura mountain range in Maharashtra, the "Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026" has been organised by the State Government's Forest Department on January 17th and 18th at Pal, a hill station in the Satpura range. The main objective behind this is to promote nature tourism, conserve local culture, and create awareness among citizens about wildlife, informed Deputy Conservator of Forests of the Yawal Forest Division, Zamir Sheikh, while speaking today.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Zamir Sheikh said that this is the first time the Satpura Forest Festival is being held by the Forest Department, and the idea behind it belongs to MLA Amol Jawale. Satpura is spread over 125,000 hectares, and its biodiversity and animal life are its unique features.

This Satpura region is adorned with rare medicinal plants, as well as numerous trees like Dhawda, Salai gum, Mahua, Tendu, Anjan, Teak, etc. Many animals like tigers, leopards, bears, hyenas, foxes, deer, chinkara, and blackbucks inhabit this forest.

To familiarise people with this forest and to facilitate animal sightings, the Satpura jungle safari was started in August 2015, and it has received a good response from tourists in the last five months. Zamir Sheikh said that 315 safari vehicles were booked in these five months, generating an income of Rs. 832,000.

Sheikh said that this has boosted the enthusiasm of the Forest Department. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Zamir Sheikh, informed that to showcase the nature, lifestyle, and culture of the Satpura region, a Satpura Festival has been organised on January 17th and 18th at Pal, a scenic location in the Satpura range, based on the concept of MLA Amol Jawale and under the guidance of Dhule Forest Conservator Ninu Somraj.

He said that this festival will offer tourists the opportunity to experience nature tourism, jungle safaris, tent accommodation, campfires, local cultural programs, and the biodiversity of the Satpura region. Tent accommodation for 2, 4, or 6 people has been arranged for the participants.

Some rules have been implemented for the participants from a nature conservation perspective. Wearing clothes that blend with nature is required, and carrying alcohol, cigarettes, non-vegetarian food, and plastic items to the site is prohibited. It is also necessary to respect wildlife and local culture, and to ensure that wildlife is not disturbed while taking photos or shooting videos.

Registration for this festival can be done by scanning the QR code or through the provided online link. As limited spots are available, interested individuals are urged to register in time, appealed Zamir Sheikh on behalf of the Forest Department, expressed confidence that the Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026 will be a memorable experience for nature lovers, families, tourists, and youth.

“The Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026 is an initiative that promotes nature tourism and creates awareness among citizens about wildlife and environmental conservation. While experiencing the rich biodiversity of the Satpura region, this festival conveys the message of preserving nature and respecting local culture.” said Zamir Shaikh (I.F.S.)

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Yawal (Territorial) Forest Division, Jalgaon

“The culture of the Satpura region is rich, and the forest is abundant. We are organizing this festival so that people can experience the large number of birds and animals, along with the friendly nature of the tribal people, and experience nature. This festival is for employment generation as well as nature conservation. The aim is to allow people to enjoy the jungle safari that has started in the Satpura region. This year we are doing this as a pilot project, and depending on the response it receives, we will organize this festival on a larger scale next year.” - MLA Amol Jawale.