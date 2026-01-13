Nashik Civic Poll Campaign Ends, Voting On January 15 | Anand Chaini

Nashik: The campaigning phase for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, which had been underway for the past several days, officially came to an end on Tuesday (January 13). Voting will be held on Thursday (January 15) at 1,538 polling centres spread across 31 wards in the city, while the results will be declared on Friday.



Some polling centres in the city have been declared sensitive and highly sensitive. Special pink polling booths have also been set up at select locations for women voters.

On the final day of campaigning, candidates from various political parties as well as independent contenders carried out roadshows and demonstrations of strength across all wards. Door-to-door visits, corner meetings, and vehicle rallies were organised to appeal to voters.



To elect 122 corporators from 31 wards, the administration has completed all preparations for polling and counting. For the city’s 13.6 lakh voters, a total of 1,568 polling centres have been made ready, according to official sources. For the election process, 10 election officers, returning officers, 30 assistant returning officers, and around 10,000 staff members have been deployed.



All polling centres have been equipped with checked EVMs, adequate security arrangements, and necessary facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. To maintain law and order on polling and counting days, a heavy police deployment has been planned. CCTV surveillance, fire brigade services, and the health department have also been placed on alert to deal with any emergency situation.



The number of polling centres in each ward has been decided considering population, voter strength, and geographical layout. Ward No. 25 has the highest number with 66 polling centres, making it the largest ward in the city. Ward No. 14 has 65 centres, while Ward No. 30 has 62.

In the New Nashik area, a total of 146 polling centres have been arranged for Wards No. 27, 29, and 31. Distribution of election materials for these centres will take place on January 14 morning from the strong room at Rajee Chhatrapati Sambhaji Stadium, and all centres will be fully prepared by afternoon.

Clear picture by Friday afternoon

Following Thursday’s polling, vote counting will be held on Friday, January 16. The strong rooms will be opened at 9 am. Postal ballots and EVM votes will be counted in a total of 11 rounds, and trends are expected to become clear by around noon.