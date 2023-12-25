Kolhapur: BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik Rides New Bullets After Handing Over To Dist Police; Hasan Mushrif Joins As Pillion (PHOTOS)

Kolhapur: BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik Rides New Bullets After Handing Over To Dist Police; Hasan Mushrif Joins As Pillion |

In a playful twist to the dynamic political scene in Maharashtra, BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik took center stage by kickstarting the newly launched Bullet for the Kolhapur Police after a formal vehicle handover event. What added a delightful touch to the affair was NCP MLA and Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif joining Mahadik on the ride, playing the role of a pillion rider and placing a supportive hand on Mahadik's shoulder.

Recent events at the Kolhapur police playground triggered discussions and raised eyebrows. The spontaneous motorcycle tour unfolded immediately after the vehicles were officially handed over to the Kolhapur Police. Clips and videos capturing Mahadik and the Guardian Minister's ride quickly went viral on social media, creating a buzz among political circles.

Despite the ebb and flow of political dynamics, the mutual respect between Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and MP Dhananjay Mahadik remains evident. Their unique camaraderie has become a subject of discussion, illustrating a relationship that goes beyond political affiliations.

The modernisation of Kolhapur police cars was made possible through funds from the State Planning Commission. The allocated budget covers the 11 Scorpios, 6 New Boleros, 3 Boleros, 2 Big Buses, 1 Mini Bus, 1 Truck, 12 Glamors, and 4 Bullet vehicles, along with 1 AC Dog Van Maruti Eeco. Additionally, the DG office has contributed 1 tempo traveler and 10 TVS cars to the Kolhapur police.