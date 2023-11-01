 Maratha Quota Stir: Maha Minister Hasan Mushrif's Car Vandalised By Protestors In South Mumbai; Video Surfaces
Maratha Quota Stir: Maha Minister Hasan Mushrif's Car Vandalised By Protestors In South Mumbai; Video Surfaces



Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:26 AM IST


Mumbai: Vehicles have been vandalized at the Akashwani MLA residence, located in a highly secured and VIP area of ​​Mumbai on Wednesday morning. This vandalism has been done by unknown people, reportedly associated with the Maratha quota agitation. Sources said that the vehicles which were vandalised outside the Akashvani MLA's residence belonged to Minister Hasan Mushrif.

Three persons were detained by the Marine Drive police in this connection, an official said. Mushrif belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Cars Vandalised, Slogans Raised By Maratha Quota Activists

At around 7.30 am, two Maratha quota activists armed with wooden sticks attacked the minister's SUV (sports utility vehicle) parked near the Akashwani MLA hostel in south Mumbai. The window panes of the vehicle were damaged, the official said. The agitators were raising the slogan "Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha," he said.

Police rushed to the spot and three persons were taken into custody. During the enquiry, it came to light that these persons were from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the official said.

The damaged vehicle was taken to the Marine Drive police station for further probe into the incident, he added.

Another Incident Of Vandalisation In Recent Times

On October 26, two cars of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who is a vociferous opponent of Maratha reservation, were vandalised in Parel area in Mumbai. Three men were later arrested for damaging the vehicles, police earlier said.

After violent incidents in various parts of the state over the demand for Maratha reservation, the Mumbai police have stepped up security of cabinet ministers, other political leaders, offices of political parties and important places in the metropolis.

