Kolhapur: At 84th AGM, Shri Veershaiv Co-op Bank Eyes Scheduled Status, Declares 10% Dividend: Chairman Mahadev Sakhare

The 84th Annual General Meeting of Shri Veershaiv Co-operative Bank was concluded in a jovial atmosphere at the bank's head office, Tararani Chowk, Kolhapur. A large number of members attended the meeting.

The meeting began with the lighting of the lamp and Ganesh Puja by the Chairman Shri Mahadev Sakhre, directors and members. In his welcome and introductory speech, the Chairman of the bank, Shri Mahadev Sakhre, reviewed the financial position of the bank and announced a 10% dividend to the members.

The bank has crossed the Rs 2000 crore mark in the current year with a combined business. The bank continuously tries to protect the interests of its members, customers and depositors. The bank has strengthened its balance sheet by protecting these interests. The Reserve Bank of India has instructed to pay special attention to risk management, governance and compliance. Sakhre said that the bank is providing loans to borrowers at a moderate interest rate by giving maximum interest to the depositors.

The bank has a total business of 2000 crores with deposits of 1163 crores, loans of 663 crores and investments of 429 crores, and the bank has earned a profit of 4.07 crores and has a Net NPA of 0.73%. The statutory auditors have maintained the audit category “A” for the bank.

The bank is multi-state and intends to obtain scheduled status for the bank, and has prepared a proposal and will soon send it to the Reserve Bank. Through his bank, customers can avail core banking, ATM, cash recycler machine, UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe) service, 24x7 RTGS, NEFT, SMS, Mobile Banking, POS machine purchase facility, website, "Pay-Point", Internet Banking (View Mode) along with all the digital facilities provided in nationalized banks have been made available and the bank will soon provide door step banking facility to its customers.

The subject paper of the meeting was read by General Manager Shri Digambar Kumbhar, and the minutes were read by Deputy General Manager Shri Rohit Patil of the bank. Managing Director of the bank, Shri Prakash Patil, read the subject in detail on the subject paper and gave relevant answers to the questions asked by the members and a proposal has been prepared for the bank to obtain scheduled status and it will be sent to the Reserve Bank soon and it is hoped that the bank will obtain scheduled status before the next general meeting.

Most of the members participated in the discussion. Training on cybersecurity by the bank's Virtual CISO, Shri Hemant Deshmukh, was organised for the members, and the members expressed the opinion that the suggestions given by him were useful.

In the meeting, on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the Bank, Mahadev Sakhre, was felicitated by Senior Member Gajanan Sultanpure for the excellent work done by the Bank.

Similarly, meritorious students who passed 10th, 12th, diploma, degree and post-graduate were felicitated. Members Gajanan Khujat, Vijay Mungurwadi, Ashok Naik, and Hasan Desai were felicitated for being elected as office bearers of various organisations.

Senior Director of the Bank, Shri. Nanasaheb Nashte was felicitated by Member Shri Vidyadhar Khobare. Director Shri Rajesh Patil Chandurkar proposed a vote of thanks. The meeting was attended by Senior Directors of the Bank, Nanasa Nashte, Rajesh Patil Chandurkar, Ganpatrao Patil, Suryakant Patil Buddhihalkar, Chandrakant Swami, Dr Dilip Chougule, Shakuntala Banchode, Rajendra Shete, Anil Solapure, Anil Swami, Rajendra Lakde, Ranjana Tawte, Dr Satish Ghali, Vaibhav Sawardekar, Rajendra Mali, Smt. Shweta Hattarki, Siddharth Majti, Board of Management Members Arvind Mane, Suresh Kolki, Sunil Patil, Shekhar Desai, Prashant Magdum, Mrs Sarlatai Patil, Sunil Gatade, Rajshekhar Wali, Raosaheb Patil, Sachin Vishwasrao Patil and distinguished members were present. The program was conducted by Sixth General Manager Atul Mali.