Kolhapur: 5,000 Subsidized Biogas Units By Gokul Bring Economic Boost To Women Dairy Producers In District |

Kolhapur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union, which owns Gokul in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Sistema.bio, under the Carbon Credit Scheme, is implementing a biogas project to benefit women dairy producers in Kolhapur district. A felicitation ceremony was organised recently to recognise the contributions of NDDB, Sistema.bio, and Gokul officials, as well as women leadership development officers and volunteers involved in this initiative. The event took place in the presence of Gokul Chairman Arun Dongle and NDDB Director and Sistema.bio officials in Kolhpaur.

During the event, Chairman Arun Dongle highlighted Gokul's commitment for supporting rural women milk producers and mentioned that Rs. 41,260 worth of biogas units were approved to 5000 beneficiaries under the carbon credit biogas scheme at just Rs 5000 with a direct subsidy of Rs 35,260 provided to beneficiaries. Overall, a total subsidy of Rs. 17.63 crore was extended to 5,000 producers in the district under the scheme.

3,000 units already operational

Dongle noted that the project, which commenced in January 2023, has already registered 5,000 biogas units, with 3,000 units already operational and another 2,000 nearing completion. The biogas project has not only reduced monthly cooking gas expenses by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 for beneficiaries but has also provided organic fertilizer for agriculture, boosting agricultural production. The project has significantly improved the economic status of milk-producing farmers, and more such projects are planned for the future.

Aniket Shinde, Zonal Manager of Sistema.bio, praised Gokul for its effective implementation of the carbon credit biogas scheme and its achievement of the highest installation of biogas units in Maharashtra. Sistema.bio also honoured Gokul with the 'Flame' award for this accomplishment.

