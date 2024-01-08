Khadki: Tikaram Jagannath College Launches Interactive Boards |

Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman of the Khadki Education Society emphasised their commitment to student development, with a dedicated focus on student-centered education. He spoke during the launch ceremony of interactive boards at Tikaram Jagannath College of Arts, Commerce, and Science.

In a bid to instil a love for education among students, the college has replaced traditional chalk and blackboards with modern interactive boards.

In line with the new National Education Policy, colleges are undergoing significant transformations in the delivery of education to students. Numerous colleges in Pune are adopting modern systems to effectively implement the new policy. Tikaram Jagannath College, part of the Khadki Education Society, has embraced a major change in the academic year 2023-24, prioritising the personality development of its students through the establishment of an e-studio.

Currently, the college has created over 175 e-contents. Additionally, the institution is set to launch its independent radio station, 86.9 FM, in the coming days.

Dr Sanjay Chakne, the Principal, expressed gratitude to all contributors for making TJ College hi-tech, expressing confidence that Khadki's tech-savvy students will effectively utilise interactive boards for learning.

The event saw the presence of the society's director Dnyaneshwar Murkute, Ramesh Awasthe, Principal Sanjay Chakane, Vice Principal Arjun Musmade, Vice Principal Rajendra Lele, Prof Swamiraj Bhise, along with a large number of teachers and students.