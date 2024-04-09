Khadki Bazaar To Harris Bridge: Two-Way Traffic To Resume Within A Week |

Khadki Bazaar road towards Harris Bridge is set to reopen for two-way traffic within a week. At present, vehicles are only allowed for one-way movement, from the bridge to Khadki.

Commuters have been consistently requesting the restoration of two-way traffic to ease their difficulties. After assessing the traffic situation and Metro works on Monday, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials announced their plans to consult with the traffic police regarding the potential allowance of two-way traffic for bikes and cars by next week.

An official from the civic body’s road department said, “Pune Metro works were ongoing in the area and nearing completion. We had asked MahaMetro for road repairs in this vicinity. We will propose to the traffic police the possibility of allowing two-way traffic for bikes and cars. Heavy vehicles will be permitted later.”

Additionally, the PMC’s road department is working on plans to facilitate two-way flow on the old Mumbai-Pune highway road near Khadki police station to further improve traffic management. Officials confirmed that they have already introduced two-way traffic in some sections, leading to smoother operations.