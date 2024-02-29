Kayakalpa Awards Acknowledge Excellence In Nashik's Health Institutions; Jategaon PHC Secures Top Honours |

The efforts of health institutions in Nashik district have been recognised through the Kayakalpa awards, aimed at enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided by government hospitals. The health department has announced the Rejuvenation Awards for the year 2022-23, with 32 primary health centres in Nashik district being honoured. Notably, Jategaon Primary Health Centre has secured the prestigious first-rank Rejuvenation Award.







Under the Rejuvenation Award scheme, health institutions are acknowledged for maintaining cleanliness and delivering quality healthcare services. Jategaon Primary Health Centre, located in Nashik taluka, has been granted a cash award of 2 lakh rupees for its exemplary performance. Additionally, 31 other primary health centres will receive incentive awards of Rs 50,000 each.







The success of the Smart PHC Initiative, spearheaded by Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, has also been highlighted. This initiative focuses on improving the standards of healthcare facilities across selected primary health centres. Out of the 32 health centres chosen for the Kayakalpa initiative, 18 have been designated as Smart PHCs, contributing to the overall success of the program.



Rejuvenation of these health centres



The awarded health centres include Jategaon, Talegaon, Mohadi, Ozar, Amboli, Devgaon, Khamkhed, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Vadner Khakurdi, Karanjali, Nimgaon, Naitale, Lohner, Pandhurli, Sonaj, Syed Pimpri, Palkhed, Kanashi, Saundane, Uswad, Mukhed, Dahiwad, Qazi Sangvi, Chincholi, Pandane, Salher, Talegaon Rohi, Otur, Vadner Bhairav, Savargaon, Mulher, Mulwad and others, signifying a collective effort towards rejuvenating healthcare services in the region.