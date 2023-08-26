MP: Nasik MLA Praises Welfare Schemes Of Shivraj Government | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Nasik MLA Rahul Dhikle has been roped in to gather feedback on the ground-level situation in the assembly constituency ahead of the year-end polls.

During which, he praised work and welfare schemes by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government and intended to implement it in Maharashtra.

BJP district media in-charge Prakash Bhavsar said that Dhikle on Friday chaired a meeting with local workers and leaders to gather feedback on the ground-level situation.

In view of Raksha Bandhan, greeting letters shared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were distributed among Ladli Behnas. Praising the welfare schemes of Shivraj Singh-led government, Dhikle said that he has spent over five days visiting Khargone assembly constituency to assess the ground-level situation.

There are various schemes for the overall development of the people irrespective of age, gender and caste. Ambitious Ladli Behna Scheme empowered daughters and women of the state economically.

Besides visiting Khargone, he has been studying work and welfare schemes and would discuss with BJP organisation and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for implementing it there.

Assembly Election Steering Committee, district convenor, Ranjit Singh Dandir, district vice-president Laxman Ingle, district minister Bhavna Verma, assembly expander Sunil Shukla, mahila morcha’s (women’s wing) city general secretary Shubha Khode also attended the meeting.