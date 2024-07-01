Katraj-Kondhwa Road Project: PMC Receives ₹140 Crore From Maharashtra Govt

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Katraj-Kondhwa road project, aimed at easing traffic congestion on the busy stretch, had been stalled due to a lack of funding. However, the situation has changed as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received ₹140 crore on Monday from the state government for the road widening project.

"Despite a delay caused by electoral procedures, we successfully navigated legal formalities and financial reconciliations. On July 1, the funds were transferred to the PMC, paving the way for the road's completion. We urge all affected landowners to promptly submit their claims for compensation to the PMC," said Yogesh Tilekar, former BJP MLA.

The Katraj-Kondhwa road is important for smooth traffic in South Pune, where heavy congestion is a common issue. Originally planned as an 84-metre-wide road in the approved development plan, it will now be widened to 50 metres instead, due to cost considerations in land acquisition estimated at ₹280 crore.

The PMC had initially demanded ₹200 crore for land acquisition, but the state government approved only ₹140 crore in the cabinet meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inspected this road, emphasising the need for widening to reduce the increasing traffic and accidents. Instructions were issued to expedite the process, despite numerous hurdles in acquiring the necessary land.

Anirudh Pavaskar, Head, PMC, Road Department, said, "PMC has received ₹140 crore for land acquisition. We will widen 50 metres of the road and the monetary compensation will be granted to the affected landowners. The work will start soon."