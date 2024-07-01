Pune Police Arrest Man Posing As Cop, Assaulting Citizens After Video Goes Viral (WATCH) | Video Screengrab

Pune Police took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle early on Monday morning and informed that they had arrested a man who was posing as a cop and assaulting citizens under the influence of alcohol.

Watch Video:

Fake Police Under Arrest!



Taking action vis-a-vis a viral video, Vishrambaug Police arrested an individual who was posing as a police officer and hitting citizens, under the influence of alcohol.



A Case has been registered under IPC section 420, 170 & section 85 of the… pic.twitter.com/z99wc1mJYG — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) June 30, 2024

The police action comes after the video of the man went viral on social media. As seen in the video, the man, apparently drunk, is dressed as a cop and even has a gun. He is seen assaulting citizens on the road who were out in the early hours of Sunday to celebrate after the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched victory in a thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

Meanwhile, the man has been identified as Sushant Parte and has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant), and Section 85 of the Maharashtra Liquor Act.

Pune Police wrote, "Fake Police Under Arrest! Taking action vis-à-vis a viral video, Vishrambaug Police arrested an individual who was posing as a police officer, and hitting citizens, under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 420, 170 and Section 85 of the Maharashtra Liquor Act."