Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to be felicitated in Pune |

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated in the Pune district on Sunday by the Dhangar community on the occasion of ruler Ahilyadevi's birth anniversary. He will also be felicitated by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and NCP.



The delegation led by Vishwas Deokate, former ZP President of Pune district and the President of Ahilyadevi Vikas Pratishthan, Baramati has extended the invitation for the celebration of Ahilyadevi's birth anniversary and to felicitate Siddaramaiah on this pious occasion.



According to the itinerary released by the Chief Minister's office, Siddaramaiah will fly from here to Kolhapur, from where he would drive to Sangli by road to attend a programme organised by the MPCC.



This would be Siddaramaiah's maiden visit to Maharashtra after becoming the Chief Minister for the second time.

He would then fly to Baramati to attend a function on the birth anniversary of 18th-century queen Ahilyadevi Holkar organised by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Vikas Pratishthan, where he would also be felicitated, sources close to the Karnataka chief minister said.



In the May 10 Karnataka elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got just 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.