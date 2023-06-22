Pune: Man Roughs Up Brother's Lawyer At Collectorate; Video Goes Viral

A man caught in a dispute with his brother over a piece of land allegedly roughed up the latter's lawyer at the office of the collector in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, police said.

Raju Chavan and his brother Kailash Chavan were at the collectorate to attend the hearing in connection with the property matter.

"Raju Chavan allegedly caught the collar of Kailash's lawyer and hurled abuses at him on the premises of the district collectorate," said a police official.

A statement by the district collectorate said that the dispute was a personal matter and it had nothing to do with any officer or staff member there.

The official said a non-cognisable offence will be registered at the Bandgardan police station.

