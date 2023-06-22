Pune News: Wildlife Conservation Group Rescues Deer From Well In Maval | Sourced Photo

Pune: The efforts of Wildlife Conservation Maval Sansthan came to fruition as they successfully rescued a male sambar that had fallen into a well near Thakar Vasti in the hilly region of the village. The organization's swift response and expertise played a crucial role in saving the distressed animal.

The Navlakh Umbre area, surrounded by mountains and dense vegetation, has witnessed an increase in human activity due to the establishment of several renowned companies. This surge in population and subsequent human bustle has caused numerous instances of wildlife encroaching upon the village in search of water and sustenance.

Wildlife Conservation Maval Sansthan Rescued the deer | Sourced Photo

Extricated Stuck Sambar Within An Hour

Vicky Daundkar, a dedicated member of Wildlife Protector Maval Sanstha, received information from the village about a deer that had fallen into a well near Thakar Vasti on the hillside. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Vicky promptly contacted the organization's founder and president, Anil Andre, who mobilized a rescue team.

Read Also Pune: Residents Of Kalyani Nagar Demand Walkable Footpaths

President Anil Andre, accompanied by the proficient rescue team, swiftly reached the location near the well. Within an hour, they successfully extricated the sambar from the water, carefully examining its condition. Following the preliminary assessment, the team released the majestic animal back into the forest, its natural habitat.

The deer fell into a well in Maval | Sourced Photo

Released The Animal In Its Habitat

Conservator of Forest Ashitosh Shendge, Range Forest Officer Hanumant Jadhav, and Forest Guard Mangal Date Dhore, under their guidance, facilitated the seamless reintegration of the sambar into its habitat.

Nilesh Sampatrao Garade, the esteemed founder of Wildlife Protection Maval Sanstha, expressed his gratitude to Anil Andre, Vicky Daundkar, Avinash Karle, Ramesh Kumbhar, Satyam Sawant, Vinay Sawant, Jigar Solanki, Suraj Shinde, Shubham Kakade, Ganesh Nisal, Ganesh Dhore, and the local villagers for their collective efforts in rescuing the sambar from the well.