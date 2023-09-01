Kalyani Nagar Residents Demand 'No Honking' Signs Near Schools and Hospitals | VLADIMIR GAPPOV

The absence of "no honking" and "silent zone" signage boards in schools and hospitals in Kalyani Nagar has become a concerning issue, according to residents.

As per the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act (MVAA), 2019, Section 194F imposes penalties for continuous or needless honking in no-honking zones, starting at Rs 1000 for the first offence and increasing to Rs 2000 for subsequent offences. However, the absence of proper signage boards in these areas has contributed to drivers' ignorance of this law.

The disadvantages of honking in silence zones are numerous. Firstly, it disturbs the peace and concentration of students in schools, hindering their ability to learn effectively. Secondly, it can lead to accidents, particularly in areas with preschools where children may not be cautious enough to avoid oncoming vehicles. Thirdly, patients in hospitals require a calm and quiet environment for their recovery, and excessive honking can hinder their healing process.

Furthermore, one of the residents highlighted that the situation is exacerbated by the presence of restaurants serving alcohol near preschools. "This has led to intoxicated customers roaming around the area, posing a significant risk of accidents and setting a bad example for young children attending these schools," he added.

Noise pollution near hospitals

"Hospitals in Kalyani Nagar, where critical surgeries are performed, also suffer from constant noise pollution due to honking vehicles. Patients in these hospitals require a peaceful environment for their recovery, but the absence of "no honking" signage boards aggravates the problem," said another resident.

"In addition, there have been incidents where bikers with modified silencers intentionally make loud noises while passing through silence zones, showing a complete lack of respect for the law. This disrupts the tranquillity of these areas and poses a safety hazard to pedestrians and other road users," he added.

Another resident, Sachin Agashe said, "As parents, we are concerned about the noise pollution affecting our children's school. The constant honking disrupts their focus and affects their education. It's time for action—proper "No Honking" signage and stricter enforcement. Let's prioritize the well-being of our children and provide them with the peaceful environment they need to learn and grow."

"The coexistence of bars near hospitals is baffling. Healing requires a peaceful setting, yet this move disrupts the harmony needed for recovery. Our health should be paramount, not overshadowed by the blare of music and congestion. This situation demands a serious reconsideration for the well-being of all," said Monica S.

"Our community is like a beautiful symphony, where every note matters. The dissonance of honking in silence zones disrupts this delicate composition. It's time to restore the peace by advocating for 'No Honking' signs that create an environment in tune with our collective aspirations," said Aaditya Patil while speaking to FPJ.

"Silence zones are meant to provide respite from urban noise, yet the constant honking persists. This disrupts daily life and adds unnecessary stress. Let's remember that adhering to silence zones isn't just about following rules; it's about respecting each other's need for peace and creating a harmonious community. Prompt action is needed to curb this issue and ensure everyone's well-being," said Drayson Dixon.

We tried to reach out to DCP (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar but could not get his response.