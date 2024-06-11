JEE Advanced 2024: Pune's Aakash-Trained Pupils Secure Top Ranks |

Two students from Pune, Swara Takale and Akshat Bazal, have achieved outstanding results in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, securing All India Ranks (AIR) of 595 and 983 respectively. This remarkable feat is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality coaching provided by Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services.

Takale and Bazal enrolled in AESL's classroom programme to prepare for the JEE Advanced, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally. They attribute their success to the rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule facilitated by AESL. "We are grateful that Aakash has helped us with both. Without the content and coaching from AESL, we would not have grasped many concepts across different subjects in such a short period," the students expressed.

Congratulating the students, Amit Singh Rathore, Chief Academic & Business Head of AESL, said, "Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work, dedication, and the support of their parents. We wish our students all the best in their future endeavours."

AESL offers comprehensive IIT-JEE coaching through tailored course formats for high school and higher secondary students. Recently, the institute has intensified its focus on developing computer-based training. Its innovative iTutor platform delivers recorded video lectures, enabling self-paced learning and catching up on missed sessions. Moreover, mock tests simulate real exam conditions, equipping students with the necessary familiarity and confidence to tackle the examination effectively.