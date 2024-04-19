 Jalna: Doctors Remove 10 Kg Ovarian Tumour From 23-Year-Old Girl
Jalna: Doctors Remove 10 Kg Ovarian Tumour From 23-Year-Old Girl

Friday, April 19, 2024
In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, a team of doctors at Deepak Karkinos Cancer Hospital in Jalna on Wednesday removed a massive 10 kg suspected cancerous ovarian tumour from a 23-year-old girl. The patient, who had been enduring severe stomach pain, sought medical attention at the hospital where she was diagnosed with the alarming growth.

Led by surgical oncologist Dr. Avinash Gaikwad, the team, including anaesthetist Dr. Manoj Misal and his assistant Dr. Chandrakiya Patil, and Sajid Shaikh, performed a one-hour surgery to extract the suspected cancerous mass.

Dr. Gaikwad emphasised the urgency of the procedure due to the substantial size of the tumour, which posed imminent danger to the patient's health. Highlighting the financial constraints faced by the patient, the medical team opted to conduct the operation under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring that financial barriers did not hinder life-saving treatment.

The young girl, weighing only 45 kg, had been carrying the burdensome tumour, causing significant abdominal swelling and persistent discomfort. Dr. Gaikwad highlighted the critical nature of timely intervention, stating that the tumour could have proven fatal if it was not removed. Now the patient is recovering and very soon will be discharged from the hospital. The extracted mass has been sent to the laboratory for further analysis to confirm its nature.

Dr. Gaikwad stressed the importance of regular health check-ups, particularly for women above the age of 40, advocating for annual screenings, including breast examinations and ultrasound scans. He emphasised that early detection of cancer plays a pivotal role in mitigating the risks associated with such conditions, as timely intervention can prevent the escalation of potentially life-threatening situations.

